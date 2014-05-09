4 Super-Easy Dishes to Make with Cucumbers

F&W's Kay Chun reveals four fantastic ways to use cucumbers, from refreshing gazpacho to super-simple fried rice.

Cucumber Gazpacho

Puree 4 peeled, seeded and chopped cucumbers with1 1/2 cups green grapes, 1 garlic clove, ⅓ cup olive oil, 2 tsp. white vinegar and 1 cup water. Season with salt. Serve chilled with shrimp and almonds.

Grilled Cucumbers and Eggplant

In a bowl, whisk 1/4 cup each of olive oil and red wine vinegar with 5 minced garlic cloves and 5 minced anchovies; season with salt and pepper. In another bowl, toss 4 quartered Kirby cucumbers with 1 small eggplant, cut into wedges; toss with 3 Tbsp. of the dressing, then grill until tender. Add to the remaining dressing, toss with basil and serve with bread.

Cucumber–Snap Pea Salad

In a bowl, whisk 6 Tbsp. olive oil, 6 Tbsp. fat-free plain Greek yogurt and 2 Tbsp. water. Add 2 julienned hothouse cucumbers and 1/2 lb. thinly sliced sugar snap peas. Season and top with granola.

Cucumber Fried Rice

Toss 4 thinly sliced Kirby cucumbers with 2 tsp. salt in a colander. Let stand 30 minutes; rinse and dry. In a large nonstick skillet, heat 2 Tbsp. canola oil. Add the cucumbers, 3 minced garlic cloves and 3 oz. slivered thinly sliced salami. Stir-fry 3 minutes. Add 4 cups cooked rice, 2 sliced scallions, 1 minced serrano chile and 4 cups chopped arugula and stir-fry until hot.

