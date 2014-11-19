4 Stunning Ways to Top Pie

Once an installation artist, baker Tara Jensen turns pie tops into an opportunity for creative expression. Here are four ways she decorates holiday pie.

F&W Editors
November 19, 2014

1. Overlap
Make a double batch of dough. Cut out shapes and overlap them.

2. Accent
Use shapes to decorate the pie rim. Glaze with egg wash for a sheen.

3. Double Up
Make a top crust and use the scraps to make cutout decorations.

4. Stencil
Sift confectioners' sugar over a stencil.

