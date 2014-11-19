4 Stunning Ways to Top Pie

Once an installation artist, baker Tara Jensen turns pie tops into an opportunity for creative expression. Here are four ways she decorates holiday pie.
1. Overlap
Make a double batch of dough. Cut out shapes and overlap them.
2. Accent
Use shapes to decorate the pie rim. Glaze with egg wash for a sheen.
3. Double Up
Make a top crust and use the scraps to make cutout decorations.
4. Stencil
Sift confectioners' sugar over a stencil.
