4 Stellar Potato Sides

F&W's Kay Chun uses spuds in four clever recipes including potato-apple pancakes and crispy buffalo potatoes.

1. Potato-Apple Pancakes

In a bowl, grate 2 peeled baking potatoes and 1 peeled green apple; mix and squeeze dry. Add 1/4 cup chopped dill and 3 tablespoons flour; season with salt and pepper. In a nonstick skillet, heat canola oil. Fry flattened 1/4-cup mounds of the potato mixture over moderately high heat until golden on both sides. Serve with sour cream.

2. Crispy Buffalo Potatoes

On a baking sheet, toss 3 baking potatoes, cut into 1/2-inch wedges, with 2 tablespoons olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Roast at 450° for 40 minutes, turning once, until golden. In a bowl, mix 3 tab melted butter with 2 tablespoons hot sauce; season with salt and pepper. Toss with the potatoes. Serve with blue cheese dressing.

3. Stuffed Baked Potatoes

Bake 4 potatoes and slice halfway down the centers. In a skillet, cook 1 1/4 pounds mixed mushrooms in 1 tablespoon butter and 2 tablespoons olive oil until tender; season with salt and pepper. Stuff each potato with 1 tablespoon butter and 2 tablespoons shredded Fontina. Top with the mushrooms and more cheese. Bake at 450° for 3 minutes, until the cheese melts. Garnish with parsley.

4. Potato–Green Bean Salad

In a bowl, whisk 1/2 cup olive oil, 2 tablespoons minced shallot, 1/4 cup chopped tarragon and 3 tablespoons each of lemon juice and Dijon mustard. Stir in 1/2 pound blanched haricots verts. Boil 2 pounds peeled baking potatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces, until tender. Drain, toss with the beans and season with salt and pepper.

