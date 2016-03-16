4 Spring Rosés to Drink Now

Italy

Prosecco producers call their rosé sparkling wines Spumante (technically, Prosecco can only be made from white grapes). The best are lively and fruity, like the NV Bisol Jeio Rosé Cuvée Valdobbiadene ($18).

California

Introduced in the 1970s, sweet White Zinfandel all but killed off dry rosé in California. But now there are dozens of dry rosés, usually in a relatively ripe style. Look for the 2015 Lynmar Estate Rosé of Pinot Noir ($25).

Spain

Spain’s warm climate gives its Tempranillo- and Garnacha-based rosados deep color and ripe fruit flavors (strawberry and cherry, for instance). Rioja is a great source; try the 2015 Bodegas Muga Rosado ($15).

France (Provence)

Provence makes more than 140 million bottles of crisp pink wine per year, like the delicate 2015 Commanderie de la Bargemone Rosé ($19).