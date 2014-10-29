4 Smart Ways to Recycle Food Scraps

New York City restaurants may be starting a composting revolution, but San Francisco chef Robin Song of Hog & Rocks is keeping his scraps and using them in other dishes. By doing so, he cuts down on his inventory costs, giving him the budget to hire more staff.

Here, four brilliant ways Song is recycling his scraps.

1. After making an artichoke salad, Song uses the leftover leaves and stems as a bittering agent in house-made bitters for the bar. He uses the same scraps to make an artichoke vinegar, which he incorporates into a vinaigrette.

2. Peach pulp leftover from making a peach-whiskey Bellini (peach-infused bourbon, lemon juice, Amaro Meletti and Prosecco) is transformed into peach–whiskey fruit leather.

3. When making ginger juice for the bar’s ginger syrup, Song saves the ginger pulp and dehydrates it. He crushes it into a fine powder and uses it in both a meringue and as an ingredient in his pumpkin pie spice.

4. Any quince leftover from Song’s quince and red wine chutney is saved and made into a syrup for the bar to use in fantastic fall drinks.

