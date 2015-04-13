4 Secrets of the Incredible Lobster Frito Pie

© Greg Rannells

“Growing up,” says chef Kevin Nashan, “all the kids would ride our BMX bikes to the plaza in downtown Santa Fe to either get a candy and a coke from Gormelly’s or a frito pie from Woolworth’s.”

Chelsea Morse
April 13, 2015

“Growing up,” says chef Kevin Nashan, “all the kids would ride our BMX bikes to the plaza in downtown Santa Fe to either get a candy and a coke from Gormelly’s or a frito pie from Woolworth’s.” Although the coastal cooking of Louisiana and Maine inspired his St. Louis restaurant Peacemaker Lobster & Crab, one of Nashan's most playful dishes is a nod to his childhood in Santa Fe, where the frito pie is said to have originated.

Here, the components that make the dish so craveable:

Lobster chili – Nashan uses no pork at all in his chili, preferring a shellfish-forward flavor.

Pork rinds – Fried pork rinds coated with ground Frito chips taste like bacon-y corn chips.

Northern beans – An untraditional bean choice for chili but prized by Nashan for their nuttiness.

Chimayo chiles – An earthy red New Mexican chile from the town of the same name. “I always play back to my New Mexican roots,” Nashan says.

Related: Fantastic Lobster Dishes
Delicious Chili Recipes
Best Chili in the US

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up