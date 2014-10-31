4 Reasons Orange County's Portola Coffee is the Coolest Shop in Town

Costa Mesa's Portola Coffee Lab is renowned. Its tiny adjoining coffee-cocktail bar, Theorem, is even cooler.
Costa Mesa's Portola Coffee Lab is cool. Its tiny adjoining coffee-cocktail bar, Theorem, is even cooler. Here, 4 reasons why.
1. Coffee Method
Portola customers can pick a daily coffee and brewing method, like Bunn Trifecta or V60 Pour Over.
2. Coffee Cocktail
The virgin drinks at Theorem mimic classics, like the whiskey sour–inspired New Yorker.
3. Coffee Choices
Theorem has six drink categories; “Taste” highlights specific coffees.
4. Coffee Dessert
Red Coats is an iced apple cappuccino at Theorem. 3313 Hyland Ave., Costa Mesa; portolacoffeelab.com.
Related: Coffee Buzz Words
Hybrid Coffee Shops
America's Best Coffee Bars