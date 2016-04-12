4 Places to Go in Bogotá

Stay

There are now not one but two Four Seasons hotels: the intimate Four Seasons Hotel Bogotá and the Casa Medina in Zona G (for “gastronomy”). fourseasons.com.

Eat

Hearty homestyle Colombian dishes, like tomato-chorizo stew with chickpeas, are both simple and refined at Restaurante Tábula. facebook.com/RestauranteTabula.

Sip

Two superb coffee shops, Azahar and Café Cultor, are both housed in repurposed shipping containers. azaharcoffee.com; facebook.com/CafeCultorCol.

Slurp

Chef Daniel Castaño ate ramen all over Japan before opening his newest restaurant, ultra-cool Tomodachi Ramen Bar, located in Zona G. Diagonal 70A No. 4-66.