4 Places to Go in Bogotá

Architecture and food geeks both have lots to love in Colombia’s capital, which now has great coffee spots (ironically, long lacking), terrific local and global food, and phenomenal new hotels.
Stay
There are now not one but two Four Seasons hotels: the intimate Four Seasons Hotel Bogotá and the Casa Medina in Zona G (for “gastronomy”). fourseasons.com.
Eat
Hearty homestyle Colombian dishes, like tomato-chorizo stew with chickpeas, are both simple and refined at Restaurante Tábula. facebook.com/RestauranteTabula.
Sip
Two superb coffee shops, Azahar and Café Cultor, are both housed in repurposed shipping containers. azaharcoffee.com; facebook.com/CafeCultorCol.
Slurp
Chef Daniel Castaño ate ramen all over Japan before opening his newest restaurant, ultra-cool Tomodachi Ramen Bar, located in Zona G. Diagonal 70A No. 4-66.