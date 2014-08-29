4 Outside-the-Box Margaritas

This week we revealed how to make not only the ultimate margarita but also a selection of thebest fruity margaritas. Now, it’s time to think outside the box with these unexpected, ultra-creative margaritas.

F&W Editors
August 29, 2014

1. Salt Air Margarita 
Chef José Andrés uses Sucro, a powdered emulsifier beloved by avant-garde chefs, to make a salty foam topping for his seaside-inspired margarita.

2. Bloody Margarita 
This Bloody Mary-margarita hybrid is sweet, savory and citrusy.

3. Lemongrass Margarita 
Lemongrass syrup replaces the agave syrup in this deliciously aromatic cocktail.

4. Chocolate-Cherry Margarita 
Don’t worry, this isn’t a choco-tini. It’s a classic margarita muddled with brandied cherries and rimmed with cocoa sugar.

