4 Outside-the-Box Margaritas

This week we revealed how to make not only the ultimate margarita but also a selection of the best fruity margaritas. Now, it’s time to think outside the box with these unexpected, ultra-creative margaritas.
1. Salt Air Margarita
Chef José Andrés uses Sucro, a powdered emulsifier beloved by avant-garde chefs, to make a salty foam topping for his seaside-inspired margarita.
2. Bloody Margarita
This Bloody Mary-margarita hybrid is sweet, savory and citrusy.
3. Lemongrass Margarita
Lemongrass syrup replaces the agave syrup in this deliciously aromatic cocktail.
4. Chocolate-Cherry Margarita
Don’t worry, this isn’t a choco-tini. It’s a classic margarita muddled with brandied cherries and rimmed with cocoa sugar.
