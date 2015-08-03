4 Must-Try Hacks for Prepping and Eating Watermelon

Nothing says summer like a juicy, refreshing watermelon—especially on National Watermelon Day! Whether you serve it in a salad or eat it straight off the rind, prepping watermelon can be messy—and it can leave you and your kitchen covered in sticky juice. Unless you know better, you'll also need a spit bucket for all those pesky seeds. Lucky for you, we've got four must-try Mad Genius Tips that will improve your experience working with watermelon, from cutting the perfect cubes, to removing the seeds, to serving it at a party.

1. The Easy Way to Cut Perfect Watermelon Cubes

Hold a large, sharp knife at an angle parallel to one side of a watermelon wedge and make a one-inch-wide cut all the way down to the rind. Continue to make parallel cuts at the exact same angle at one-inch intervals until you reach the bottom. Rotate the watermelon wedge and make the same cuts on the opposite side. Turn the watermelon so a long side is facing you, and make vertical cuts at one-inch intervals down to the rind. Scoop the cubes into a bowl and serve.

2. The Best Way to De-seed a Watermelon

Using a large knife, cut one inch off the top and bottom of the watermelon and then cut it in half crosswise. Place the watermelon cut-side down on a carving board and, using the knife, cut off and discard the rind. Cut the watermelon vertically into one-inch-thick slices. Working with one slice at a time, gently break the watermelon along the vein of seeds. Using a small knife or spoon, scrape off the seeds and transfer the seedless watermelon portions to a bowl. Repeat with the remaining slices.

3. The Best Way to Serve Watermelon at a Party

Using a large knife, cut a watermelon in half crosswise and put it cut-side down on a carving board. Cut the watermelon lengthwise in both directions to form a grid. Serve the watermelon directly on the board, that way guests can pick up each spear for a neat, tasty snack.

4. The Neatest Way to Eat a Watermelon Wedge

Lay a watermelon triangle on a carving board. Using a small knife, cut off the edges of the rind, leaving a two-inch handle in the center.

