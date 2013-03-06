4 Italian Wine Shops to Know

Photo © Richard Owyoung

Biondivino, San Francisco

The Russian Hill shop hosts frequent winemaker tastings and sells hard-to-find varietals and bottlings. biondivino.com.

Italian Wine Merchants, NYC

Specializes in rare, high-end wines and cellar management for collectors. italianwinemerchants.com.

DeLaurenti, Seattle

This shop has an impressive selection of half-bottles. delaurenti.com.

Wine Expo, Santa Monica, CA

This store and wine bar focuses on Italian and sparkling wines, especially inexpensive bottles. wineexpo.com.

