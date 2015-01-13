4 Great Bottles by Women Winemakers and More From Last Night's #FOODWINEWOMEN Fête

Some of New York's top #FOODWINEWOMEN in restaurants and media celebrated F&W's January issue and social media campaign last night at Corkbuzz, the wine bar founded by master sommelier Laura Maniec. 

F&W Editors
January 13, 2015

Some of New York's top #FOODWINEWOMEN in restaurants and media celebrated our January issue and social media campaign last night at Corkbuzz, the wine bar founded by master sommelier Laura Maniec. In honor of the occasion, Maniec opened bottles from women winemakers, and guests like Daphne Oz, Gail Simmons, Anita Lo, Amanda Cohen, Camille Becerra and Melissa Clark snacked on hors d'oeuvres by AJ Schaller, a rising star female chef in her own right. Below, the list of bottles to look for and a snapshot of the menu from the event co-hosted by Food & Wine's Dana Cowin and Christina Grdovic.

See inside the event on Instagram >>

Wines From Women Winemakers

Sparkling: Zusslin Cremant d'Alsace NV; France
Winemaker Marie Zusslin

White: 2011 Domaine du Closel Clos Papillon; Savennières, France
Winemaker Evelyne de Jessey 

Orange: 2008 Lusenti Malvasia Bianca Regina; Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Winemaker Lodovica Lusenti 

Red: 2013 Farmers Jane Field Blend Carignan '13; Santa Barbara, California
Winemakers Angela Osborne and Faith Armstrong

Menu by Corkbuzz Chef AJ Schaller

  • Oysters on 1/2 shell with Champagne granite and pink peppercorn
  • Chicken liver, mushroom and hazelnut crostini
  • Gougères with Fontina fonduta
  • Salmon tartare on cucumber with coriander crème fraîche
  • Pork belly skewers with fennel and grapefruit
  • Mini chocolate chip cookies

 

