4 Easy Umami Upgrades

To add a savory note to your next dish, try one of these chef-approved sauces and pastes.

Gochujang

Chef Ed Lee helped create the new sweet and spicy Korean pepper paste by Chung Jung One.

Yuzu Kosho

Yakami Orchard’s citrusy Japanese paste is salty and spicy: a little goes a long way.

Fish Sauce

Vietnamese fish sauce gets a lot of chef love; Tiparos is a spectacular Thai brand that they also adore.

Chile Paste

Toban Djan is a fermented hot chile sauce that’s great mixed into ground meat.

