4 Easy Umami Upgrades

Chung Jung One
To add a savory note to your next dish, try one of these chef-approved sauces and pastes.
To add a savory note to your next dish, try one of these chef-approved sauces and pastes.
Gochujang
Chef Ed Lee helped create the new sweet and spicy Korean pepper paste by Chung Jung One.
Yuzu Kosho
Yakami Orchard’s citrusy Japanese paste is salty and spicy: a little goes a long way.
Fish Sauce
Vietnamese fish sauce gets a lot of chef love; Tiparos is a spectacular Thai brand that they also adore.
Chile Paste
Toban Djan is a fermented hot chile sauce that’s great mixed into ground meat.
Related:
Umami Recipes
How to Make Umami Burgers
Asian Recipes
Umami Burgers with Port and Stilton