4 Delicious Irish Spirits That Aren't Whiskey

If you’re not drinking green beer on St. Patrick’s Day (please don’t), it might seem like there’s just one other option: whiskey. But while Ireland produces some truly terrific drams, whiskey isn’t the only spirit coming out of the Emerald Isle. Here, four Irish-made spirits to try.

Glendalough Premium Poitín

Poitín is a bit like Irish moonshine. In fact, it was illegal to produce it in Ireland until 1997. Now made by reputable distilleries like Glendalough, the clear beet-and-barley-based liquor is spicy, rich and complex. $33

Dingle Vodka

Launched in 2012, Dingle won’t be releasing its first whiskeys until 2016. So in the meantime, the distillery is focusing on clear spirits like gin and vodka. The vodka is distilled five times for a very clean flavor and creamy texture. $34

Cork Dry Gin

The number one gin in Ireland, the dry gin has been in production since 1793. It’s flavored with juniper, coriander, angelica, coriander and citrus peels. $21

Celtic Honey Liqueur

This whiskey-based, honey-based liqueur is essentially Ireland’s take on the Scottish Drambuie. Friendly, sweet and easy-drinking, it’s made with Irish honey, whiskey and a mix of native Irish botanicals. $25

