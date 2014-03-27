4 Crispy-Cheesy Margherita Pizza Recipes

The average price of a Margherita pizza varies from $8.90 in Kentucky to almost twice that in New York and San Francisco. Here, four delicious and inexpensive versions to make at home.

1. Grilled Margherita and Olive-Fontina Pizzas

Mario Batali's incredible pies feature perfectly charred crusts and a delicious mix of Fontina cheese, black olives and pine nuts.

2. Margherita Pizza with Tomato, Mozzarella and Basil

Less is more, especially with sauce, when topping this easy 10-inch pizza.

3. Perfect Pizza Margherita

Keeping the dough in the refrigerator overnight results in a deliciously chewy crust with a slight tang.

4. Margherita Tortilla Pizzas

Jacques Pépin makes his version with flour tortillas and fresh buffalo mozzarella.

