4 Brilliant Ways to Use Turkey

From curry soup to delicious Reuben hash, F&W's Kay Chun offers up four great ways to use leftover Thanksgiving turkey.

Turkey Curry Soup

This quick stew is rich and fragrant with curry, lime and herbs. It’s an excellent way to use leftover turkey.

In a saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons canola oil. Add 2 tablespoons Thai red curry paste and 4 cups kabocha squash (1 1/2-inch pieces) and cook over high heat, stirring, for 3 minutes. Add 1 cup unsweetened coconut milk, 1 tablespoon Asian fish sauce and 4 cups of water; bring to a boil. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes, until the squash is tender. Stir in 3 cups shredded roast turkey, 3 tablespoons lime juice and 1/2 cup chopped mixed cilantro and basil; season with salt and pepper.

Turkey Tonnato

Leftover turkey gets totally transformed when it’s topped with a creamy sauce made with yogurt, herbs and tuna.

In a food processor, combine one 6 1/2-ounce can drained tuna, 1/2 cup cooked chickpeas and 1/4 cup plain yogurt. With the machine on, drizzle in 1/2 cup olive oil. Transfer to a bowl; stir in 1/4 cup chopped capers and 1/2 cup chopped mixed tarragon, dill and chives; season with salt and pepper. Serve with roast turkey breast.

Turkey Reuben Hash

In this 25-minute hash, leftover turkey is combined with potatoes, sauerkraut and caraway for a fun play on a Reuben sandwich.

In a cast-iron skillet, heat 3 tablespoons olive oil. Add 1/2 small chopped onion and 1 coarsely grated peeled baking potato and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, for 8 minutes. Add 1 cup drained sauerkraut, 2 cups shredded roast turkey, 2 chopped scallions and 1/8 teaspoon caraway seeds. Cook until golden, 3 minutes.

Turkey-Stuffing Salad

This fresh, fun salad is a play on traditional Thanksgiving turkey and stuffing, combining turkey and croutons with celery, apple, fennel and parsley.

In a bowl, whisk 1 tablespoon each of Dijon mustard and lemon juice with 1/2 cup olive oil. Add 3 cups chopped roast turkey, 3 sliced celery ribs,1 sliced fennel bulb, 1 chopped crisp apple and 1 cup parsley. Season with salt and pepper; toss. Top with croutons.

