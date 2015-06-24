30 Awesome Whole30 Recipes

You’ve probably seen the hashtag on your friends’ Instagram posts of salmon salads and kale fritattas: #Whole30. It’s the current trendy diet that outlaws sugar, alcohol, grains, dairy and legumes for thirty straight days. The idea is that eating unprocessed foods like meat, seafood, eggs, a small amount of fruit and lots and lots of vegetables will reset your taste buds, cravings and sense of well-being. (Get all the gritty details, dos and don'ts in The Whole30 book.) Yes, a month without pasta and wine sounds like a very long month, but we have some recipes that will make it a whole lot easier. Here, 30 extremely delicious dishes to fuel your Whole30 month.

1. Healthy Potato Gratin with Herbs

This creamy—but creamless—recipe gets great flavor from thyme and rosemary.

2. Healthy Chicken and Charred Broccoli Sauté

Charred broccoli and tender poached chicken compliment each other perfectly in this deeply satisfying (and healthy) dish.

3. Roasted Vegetables with Fresh Herbs

This simple dish of roasted root vegetables and sweet squash gets a lot of flavor from an array of herbs.

4. Tomato Salsa with Cucumber “Chips”

A great, healthy alternative to traditional chips-and-salsa, this snack is nearly fat free.

5. Poached Red Snapper with Papaya and Mango Sauce Vierge

Eric Ripert likes to top poached fish with a tropical version of what he calls sauce vierge, replacing the pickles, capers and tomatoes he would typically use with papaya, mango and ginger.

6. Shrimp Slaw with Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette

This super-healthy, low-cal dish can also be made with lobster.

7. Egg White & Spinach Frittata with Salsa Ranchera

Chef Alex Stupak created this light, airy egg white frittata because he wanted to offer a brunch dish that was healthy but delicious.

8. Grilled Chicken and Corn with Jalapeño-Lime Dressing

To both maximize his grill and take full advantage of summer’s exceptional produce, chef Dan Kluger combines grilled corn, grilled scallions and grilled chicken in a bright, spicy jalapeño-lime vinaigrette.

9. Pork and Bacon Kebabs

These hearty skewers deliver a double dose of pork.

10. Chia-Seed Pudding

Mixing chia seeds with almond milk creates a tapioca-like pudding that’s perfect for breakfast or dessert.

11. Clams with Spicy Sausage

This easy, brothy dish comes together in just 25 minutes.

12. Sea Bass with Tomato and Black Olive Salsa

Elegant yet easy, this is the perfect dinner date recipe.

13. Grilled-Steak and Arugula Salad with Mustard Caper Vinaigrette

No wimpy little salad here. Thick slices of steak top peppery greens with a boldly flavored dressing over all. It’s entirely satisfying.

14. Poached Salmon Salad with Lettuce and Asparagus

The simple poaching-in-a-bag technique used to cook this omega-3-rich salmon eliminates the need for extra oil or butter.

15. Broiled Eggplant with Tahini Sauce and Pomegranate Seeds

The Middle Eastern sesame seed paste known as tahini makes a sumptuous accompaniment to broiled eggplant, which jewel-like pomegranate seeds add glitter and crunch.

16. Casserole-Baked Halibut with Leeks and Carrots

Simple and ingredient-driven, this terrific one-skillet dish is brightly flavored and filling.

17. Earl Grey-Crusted Pork Loin with Fennel and Apples

The Earl Grey tea that coats this pork has an almost citrusy flavor that infuses the pork as it roasts.

18. Roasted Chicken Legs with Potatoes and Kale

Roast chicken legs on a bed of potatoes on kale for a perfect one-pan dish.

19. Hot Niçoise Salad

Transform a classic salad into a hearty dinner by roasting tuna steaks on a tangle of beans, tomatoes, anchovies and olives.

20. Zucchini Ribbons with Raw Tomato Marinara

This is a great pasta alternative.

21. Grilled Chicken Thigh and Cucumber Salad

Easy and packed with spicy flavors, this superb salad comes together in just 30 minutes.

22. Grilled Squid Salad with Arugula and Melon

Grilled squid, sweet melon and peppery arugula are unexpectedly delicious together.

23. Raw Asparagus Salad with Tomatoes and Hard-Boiled Eggs

The key to this simple salad is slicing the raw asparagus thinly, so it takes on the flavor of the lemony marinade.

24. Three-Greens Soup with Sausage and Potatoes

This hearty soup can be made with either sweet or spicy Italian sausage.

25. Salmon with Roasted Shiitakes and Mushroom Sauce

Mushrooms and mushroom syrup add intense flavor to the fish, which is seared until the skin is crisp and the flesh is barely cooked.

26. Tomato Clam Chowder

This is a light and summery take on clam chowder.

27. Cauliflower, Potato, and Pea Curry

Our version of this curry, a favorite combination of vegetables in India, unites cumin, coriander, turmeric, and red-pepper flakes.

28. Eggplant Potato Salad

This salad combines smoky bacon and potatoes with silky eggplant. Dill and lemon add a bright, refreshing hit of flavor.

29. Latin-Spiced Chicken in Lettuce Cups

Chef Bill Telepan’s easy spiced chicken in lettuce cups is a great combination of meaty, crunchy and fresh.

30. Mark Bittman’s Grilled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce

The tangy, salsa-esque Argentinean sauce is the perfect complement to rich skirt steak.

