3 Wines to Pair with Tomatoes

Tomatoes’ acidity makes them tricky to pair with wine, but it can be done. Here are three wines to try.

Crisp whites for salads. Raw tomatoes—especially when paired with herbs—are best with light, summery whites, like 2013 Orvieto Classico Palazzone.

Rosés for lightly cooked tomato dishes. The pale pink rosés from way down south in France are excellent with tomato–based fish dishes and tarts. Try the Domaine Sainte Lucie MiP.

Barbera for tomato sauce. Tomato sauce is most often associated with Italy. Is there any wonder that the best pairing is an Italian wine? With its naturally high acidity, Barbera is a great choice. Try the 2012 Oreste Buzio Barbera del Monferrato.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016). She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

