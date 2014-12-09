3 Ways to Use Fancy Popcorn

F&W's collection for Mouth.com includes Pop Art's delicious popcorn. Tossed with dried toasted seaweed and slow-roasted sesame seeds, it's "perfect for surf and turf snacking," says F&W executive food editor Tina Ujlaki. Here, she shares three ways to get the most of this addictive snack.



1. Use as a garnish for butternut squash or mushroom soup.



2. Toss with rice crackers and wasabi peas for a fun snack mix.



3. Fold into tuna or scallop ceviche.



