3 Ways to Use Fancy Popcorn

F&W's collection for Mouth.com includes Pop Art's delicious popcorn.
F&W's collection for Mouth.com includes Pop Art's delicious popcorn. Tossed with dried toasted seaweed and slow-roasted sesame seeds, it's "perfect for surf and turf snacking," says F&W executive food editor Tina Ujlaki. Here, she shares three ways to get the most of this addictive snack.
1. Use as a garnish for butternut squash or mushroom soup.
Related: Mushroom Soups
2. Toss with rice crackers and wasabi peas for a fun snack mix.
Related: Tasty Snacks
3. Fold into tuna or scallop ceviche.
Related: Ceviche