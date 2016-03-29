3 Ways to Make Your Own Cheese

Wouldn’t you love to live in a cheese store? You would have curd heaven at your fingertips. Of course, this arrangement would have downsides—the smell, for one, and the lack of actual furniture. Here's a compromise: Make your own cheese at home! It’s simple and fun, and the results are amazing. Here are our best DIY cheese recipes.

© Tara Fisher

Warm, tender, milky mozzarella is easier to make than you might think. All you need are mozzarella curds (available online at saxelbycheese.com and caputobrotherscreamery.com), warm water, kosher salt and your own two hands. It’s ready to serve with a simple drizzle of olive oil in just 30 minutes! For step-by-step instructions, consult our how-to guide.

This classic Indian cheese is so easy and fast to make at home—think of it as Indian-style farmer cheese. This recipe is flavored with toasted peppercorns and cumin. It’s delicious in recipes like saag paneer or simply baked on top of naan.

We like to make ricotta with a mix of buttermilk and whole milk, so it’s slightly tangy and creamy. It’s impossibly simple to make and requires just the two milks, salt and cheesecloth. Once it's done, try it spread thick on toast, or sprinkled into a salad after it’s been refrigerated.