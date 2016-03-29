3 Ways to Make Your Own Cheese

© Tara Fisher

Be your own favorite cheesemonger!

F&W Editors
March 29, 2016

Wouldn’t you love to live in a cheese store? You would have curd heaven at your fingertips. Of course, this arrangement would have downsides—the smell, for one, and the lack of actual furniture. Here's a compromise: Make your own cheese at home! It’s simple and fun, and the results are amazing. Here are our best DIY cheese recipes.

Fresh Mozzarella 

© Tara Fisher

Warm, tender, milky mozzarella is easier to make than you might think. All you need are mozzarella curds (available online at saxelbycheese.com and caputobrotherscreamery.com), warm water, kosher salt and your own two hands. It’s ready to serve with a simple drizzle of olive oil in just 30 minutes! For step-by-step instructions, consult our how-to guide.

Homemade Paneer with Indian Flavors 

This classic Indian cheese is so easy and fast to make at home—think of it as Indian-style farmer cheese. This recipe is flavored with toasted peppercorns and cumin. It’s delicious in recipes like saag paneer or simply baked on top of naan.

Fresh Ricotta 

We like to make ricotta with a mix of buttermilk and whole milk, so it’s slightly tangy and creamy. It’s impossibly simple to make and requires just the two milks, salt and cheesecloth. Once it's done, try it spread thick on toast, or sprinkled into a salad after it’s been refrigerated.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up