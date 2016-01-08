3 Ways to Celebrate National Cassoulet Day

After the riotous good times of New Year’s Eve, the beginning of January can feel rather bleak. While the next big holiday may be a few weeks off, there is plenty of cause for food-based celebration. Case in point: National Cassoulet Day on January 9. Cassoulet, a hearty, slow-cooked casserole, hails from the province of Languedoc in France. White beans, duck or goose confit, and sausages appear in many recipes, although there are many variations. Make sure you have the right bottle of wine on hand, then get ready to celebrate with one of these cassoulet recipes.

This classic cassoulet has it all: braised white beans, four kinds of pork, duck confit and garlicky bread crumbs. The perfect labor of love for the cassoulet purist.

While true to the spirit of the classic, with white beans, bread crumbs and pork, this streamlined dish is ready in a little over an hour.

This inspired cassoulet from Spoon and Stable in Minneapolis has the traditional beans and bread crumbs, but also merguez, a medley of root vegetables, and bold spices.

Before you sit down at the table, read Ray Isle’s Wine for Cassoulet.