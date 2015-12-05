3 Ways to Bake Better Pizza at Home

1. The oven-only method

If you can crank your oven to 500°F without setting off a fire alarm, do it. And preheat for at least 30 minutes. The hotter the oven, the crisper the crust—and the less likely the pizza will stick. To help the oven hold its temperature, set a baking stone in the oven. Put it in the bottom of the oven if you want a well-cooked bottom crust, toward the center of the oven for more even cooking, or at the top for crisper, more browned toppings. Cook the pizza directly on the stone. (If you don’t have a stone, set a baking sheet upside down in the oven.) Try it:

2. The oven-broiler method

If your broiler is inside your oven’s main cavity (not a broiler drawer), take the oven method a step further: After preheating the oven with the stone, switch on the broiler five minutes before you plan to cook the pizza. The stone will cook the heat from the bottom and the flame from the top, resulting in a perfectly cooked pie. Try it:

3. The grilling method

A great grilled pizza can result in a crisp, beautifully blistered crust and a lightly smoky taste. (Plus, using the grill doesn’t heat up your house!) There are several tricks to getting it right. First, be sure your grill is clean and you oil the grates and dough so they don’t stick. Second, have all toppings at the ready because grilling moves fast. (And only use toppings that don’t need more than 3 minutes of cooking or reheating.) Third, before adding any toppings, cook the dough on one side (use moderate to moderately high heat) for a few minutes, until puffed. Flip it over onto a baking sheet or work surface and then add the toppings to the cooked side. Finish grilling, cooked side down. Try it:

