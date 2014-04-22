3 Tricks for Cooking Amazing Gluten-Free Asian Dishes from Ming Tsai

Chef Ming Tsai is a passionate advocate for those affected by food allergies. Inspired by his son, who has several food sensitivities, Tsai became a spokesperson for the Food Allergy and Anaphylaxis Network (FAAN) and its newly merged entity FARE (Food Allergy & Research Education). At his Asian tapas-inspired restaurant Blue Ginger in Wellsely, MA, chef Tsai offers a number of amazingly good gluten-free dishes. Here, Tsai shares 3 tips for making gluten-free Asian dishes at home. Watch his videos (below) for more helpful pointers on cooking for those with food sensitivities.

1. Use alternative noodles. Rice or bean thread noodles are the basis for many amazing gluten-free dishes, like Pad Thai.

2. Make sure sauces are gluten-free. Tamari is an excellent, gluten-free version of soy sauce. Gluten-free fish sauce is available as well.

3. Swap grains for greens. Make dumplings gluten-free by using blanched cabbage leave with chive ties.

Ming Tsai on Making Gluten-Free Asian Food

Ming Tsai's Gluten-Free Vegetarian Pad Thai

Related: 32 Fantastic Gluten-Free Recipes

More Great Recipes from Ming Tsai

More Terrific Gluten-Free Dishes