3 Surprising Ways Chefs Use Carrots

This week’s Mad Genius Tips video revealed a super easy way to chop equally-sized carrots chunks for perfectly even cooking. While this technique is amazing for creating perfect version of simple preparations like sautéed or roasted carrots, it's also super-useful for more out-there dishes. Here, three dishes from chefs who are rethinking how we use carrots.

Carrot Tartare

Minneapolis chef Erik Harcey is obessed with carrots. “I was cooking them sous vide for a carrot tartare and realized you can get so many different textures and levels of sweetness out of them depending on how you cook them and for how long,” he says. “They’re so adaptable and pair with so many ingredients.” To make a carrot tartare, he runs cooked carrots through a meat grinder to simulate ground meat. He serves it with pickled mustard seeds, apple, oil-cured olives and pickled ginger.

Carrot Sorbet

Before he started cooking at Brooklyn’s Luksus, chef Daniel Burns was the head pastry chef at Copenhagen’s Noma. One of his inventive creations, called the Snowman, was made of vinegar meringue, carrot sorbet, sea buckthorn mousse and yogurt snow.

Carrot Macarons

Pastry chef Maura Kilpatrick of Boston’s Oleana and Sofra loves to experiment with using unusual flavors in her macarons. She’s uses both beet and carrot in the paste. “We dehydrated the vegetables for those two, and they turned out really nice,” she says.

