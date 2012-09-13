3 Southeast Asian Restaurants to Try Now

© Sonya Yu Photography

Southeast Asian cuisine is inspiring some of the coolest restaurants in the U.S. Here's where to find street-food-inspired lunch boxes and ultraflavorful noodle soups.

Asian Box, Palo Alto (photo)

Chef Grace Nguyen, formerly of San Francisco’s Slanted Door, opened this takeout spot with street-food-inspired lunch boxes that include coconut-curry tofu or lemongrass pork. asianboxpaloalto.com.

Sai Sai Noodle Bar, Los Angeles

At his casual downtown restaurant, chef Jonathan Shin tops a noodle soup with pickled vegetables, jalapeños and slow- roasted pork belly as a delicious homage to the Vietnamese banh mi sandwich. 501 S. Olive St.; 213-624-1100.

Too New To Review: Oon, Chicago

Chef Matt Eversman, formerly of Saigon Sisters, opened a restaurant this summer with tricked-out Asian dishes like foie gras pho. oonrestaurant.com.



