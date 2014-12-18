3 Smart Ways to Use Herring

We asked chefs to peek into their crystal balls and tell us what foods we’ll be talking about in the next five years. Here’s what they predicted.

Chef Renee Erickson of Seattle’s The Whale Wins had this to say when we asked her what the future of food holds: “I’m hoping people will talk about herring. There’s a lot of it.”

The small, tasty fish are packed with omega-3s and are a staple at Swedish, Dutch and Scandinavian tables. Often pickled, smoked or eaten raw, herring are fishy fish and therefore somewhat of an acquired taste. But we promise it’s worth it. Get a jump on the trend with these three delicious herring recipes.

Herring-and-Beet Salad

Pickled herring and sweet beets are a brightly flavorful combination.

Fish Tacos

You won’t typically find herring in a taco, but its rich texture and full flavor are delicious when paired with briny olives and cumin in these unique tacos.

Terrine of Pickled Herring with Caviar Cream

After trying a myriad of herring preparations during a trip to Sweden, chef Charlie Trotter came up with this elegant dish.

