3 Rieslings Fit for a German Wine Queen

All hail Nadine Poss, the 65th German Wine Queen! As tradition dictates, Poss comes from a winemaking family—hers is in the Nahe region—and she knows her wines. That’s good because, sadly, the life of a German wine queen isn’t filled with vine thrones or wine-toting servants (though there are two wine princesses who serve with her). Instead, Poss visits trade fairs, pours wines and travels around the world spreading the good word about German wines. Right now, she’s focusing on Riesling. After all, it is the Summer of Riesling. Here, her highness’s three favorite bottles to drink now.

2008 Wagner-Stempel Siefersheimer Heerkretz ($70): “Wagner-Stempel is run by a young couple and their Rieslings have great power. They are smooth and fruity but have herbal notes.”

2011 Emrich-Schönleber Monzinger Halenberg ($90): “This is a winery with a long tradition. Their wines have a great minerality without being overwhelmingly acidic. They are really refreshing without being too light.”

2011 Clemens Busch Riesling Trocken ($24): “I’m fascinated with this winery because they have an unconventional way of making wines with spontaneous fermentation. You have to taste it. It’s pure and clear, but it’s not everybody’s taste.”

