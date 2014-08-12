3 Recipes for Amazing DIY Hot Sauce

“I’m into all things chile,” says chef Abraham Conlon of Fat Rice in Chicago, who created the supereasy hot sauce recipes here. “Chiles are the unifying thing that ties together all the food we do.” Conlon is fascinated by the eclectic cooking of former Portuguese colonies like Macau, Goa and Mozambique—cuisines that were changed forever when colonialists introduced chiles from the New World. He riffs on those traditions with his hot sauces, a prolific array of vividly hued condiments that add not just heat but also complex flavor to whatever they’re served with.

Recipes: Fresh Jalapeño Hot Sauce

Portuguese-Style Brandied Chile Oil

Mozambique Hot Sauce

Related: The Best Salsa Recipes

Slideshow: Condiment Recipes

Chicago Travel Guide