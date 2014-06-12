3 Prize-Winning Poems About Pasta

It’s a big week for poetry. Today, Charles Wright was named the new poet laureate of the US—but more importantly, Francesca Coppola was named the winner of the Pasta Poetry Duel that went down this past Wednesday in New York City. The rules of the duel were simple: Six poets faced off in three elimination rounds. The first round was haikus, the second rhyming couplets and the third free form. Before each round, the crowd provided a topic loosely related to pasta, then the poets were given just two minutes to construct their poems. The contestants were judged on both form and performance. The winner received a beautiful copper pot full of fresh pasta from Giovanni Rana. Here, Coppola’s three winning poems:

Round 1: Haiku

Topic: Verona

Have you ever seen

a place where love has consumed

and now caught in an embrace

marble

Round 2: Rhyming Couplet

Topic: Romeo and Juliet

the girl with long brown hair and dark eyes

she laughed his joy, cried his pain

you have seen her rise

Romeo, a rose is a rose and thus it rains

Round 3: Free Form

Topic: Ravioli

on the seashore

la costa romagnola

among the pine trees, like cathedrals on the sand

father, you’ve always appreciated the pleasures of life

ravioli and wine

