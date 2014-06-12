3 Prize-Winning Poems About Pasta

It’s a big week for poetry. Today, Charles Wright was named the new poet laureate of the US—but more importantly, Francesca Coppola was named the winner of the Pasta Poetry Duel.
It’s a big week for poetry. Today, Charles Wright was named the new poet laureate of the US—but more importantly, Francesca Coppola was named the winner of the Pasta Poetry Duel that went down this past Wednesday in New York City. The rules of the duel were simple: Six poets faced off in three elimination rounds. The first round was haikus, the second rhyming couplets and the third free form. Before each round, the crowd provided a topic loosely related to pasta, then the poets were given just two minutes to construct their poems. The contestants were judged on both form and performance. The winner received a beautiful copper pot full of fresh pasta from Giovanni Rana. Here, Coppola’s three winning poems:
Round 1: Haiku
Topic: Verona
Have you ever seen
a place where love has consumed
and now caught in an embrace
marble
Round 2: Rhyming Couplet
Topic: Romeo and Juliet
the girl with long brown hair and dark eyes
she laughed his joy, cried his pain
you have seen her rise
Romeo, a rose is a rose and thus it rains
Round 3: Free Form
Topic: Ravioli
on the seashore
la costa romagnola
among the pine trees, like cathedrals on the sand
father, you’ve always appreciated the pleasures of life
ravioli and wine
