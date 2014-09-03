3 Post-Labor Day Rosés to Drink Now

Here, wine experts reveal their favorite bottles costing less than $17. Many of the selections are lesser known but absolutely worth the search.

Thanks to the supersonic popularity of rosé, stores (and producers) often sell out of certain bottles long before Labor Day. To make matters worse, retailers usually let their pink wine supplies dwindle. If you’re like me, you believe rosé has a place on the table year-round (or at least into the next few months).

Here are three rosés you can still find now.

2013 Domaine Charvin Rosé

From the Côtes du Rhône, this strawberry-inflected rosé has a touch more body than the pale pink Provençal wines, making it perfect for fall.

2013 Pannonhalmi Apátsági Rosé

Sometimes to find good rosé at this time of year, you’ve got to explore lesser-known territory. In the wine world these days, that means Hungary. Mike Robertson, the buyer at one of my favorite local wine shops, The Greene Grape, tipped me off to this easygoing bottle, a blend of Pinot Noir, Merlot and Cabernet Franc.

2013 Shinn Estate Rosé

Many producers in the US make miniscule amounts of rosé and sell out before the season really gets going. Out on the North Fork of New York’s Long Island, Barbara Shinn and David Page make this lively fruity and floral rosé that will pair with anything from burgers to lobster rolls.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016). She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

Related: 30 Summer Party Recipes

18 Cookout Recipes

16 Summer Hors d'Oeuvres