3 Places to Find Perfume Pairings

Educational organizations, wineries and bars are matching fragrances with food. Here, 3 worth checking out.

The Institute for Art and Olfaction (IAO), Los Angeles

The mission of this educational organization in L.A.’s Koreatown is simple: get people excited about scent, without pretension. In January, IAO staged a virtual visit to Japan through smell and sound. In October, founder Saskia Wilson-Brown will lead a real-life tour of Cuba’s restaurants and perfumeries. artandolfaction.com.

Domaine Carneros, Napa Valley

Winemaker Eileen Crane never agreed with the rule that barred visitors from wearing scent during tastings. She and sommelier Mary Orlin recently created a pairing seminar illustrating how fragrance enhances wine (a vanilla perfume, for instance, highlights similar notes in a barrel-aged wine). domainecarneros.com.

Fragrances, The Ritz-Carlton, Berlin

At this new over-the-top bar, mixologist Arnd Heissen matches 15 iconic perfumes (displayed at the entrance for sampling) with cocktails. Lovers of Guerlain’s vanilla-jasmine Angelique Noire can pair it with a rum-and-jasmine drink. ritzcarlton.com/berlin.

