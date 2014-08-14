3 Outstanding Italian Restaurants to Try in New York

To try the cuisine at its highest-level, look no further than these great Italian restaurants.

F&W Editors
August 14, 2014

In F&W's survey of America's Favorite Food Cities, we asked you where to find the best Italian food in America and the answer was hands-down in New York City. To try the cuisine at its highest-level, look no further than these great Italian restaurants.

Marea. Michael White braises octopus in Sangiovese and adds bone marrow to his luscious fusilli.

Carbone. A 1950s throwback serving showstoppers like a $55 veal parm that's bigger than a pizza.

Del Posto. Mario Batali's most refined spot is perfect, from bread sticks with lardo to carrot torta.

