3 Next-Level Grains to Try

We asked chefs to peek into their crystal balls and tell us what foods we’ll be talking about in the next five years. Here’s what they predicted.

“I’ve always felt like I’ve been a little bit ahead of my time with my interest in health food,” says chef Aimee Oxley of Philadelphia’s Talula’s Table. While quinoa and farro are firmly in the mainstream, Oxley believes that the future belongs to kamut, spelt and amaranth. Get to know those three excellent grains by using them in these nine recipes.

1. Warm Spelt with Red Cabbage and Ricotta Salata

This filling salad is packed with crunchy toasted walnuts, red cabbage, thyme-scented spelt and salty ricotta salata.

2. Spelt Focaccia with Kale, Squash and Pecorino

Spelt flour is high in protein. It also gives this focaccia an appealingly hearty texture.

3. Spelt Salad with Apples, Pomegranate Seeds and Pine Nuts

This delicious winter salad comes together in just 20 minutes.

4. Kamut Salad

Kamut is an heirloom wheat with a naturally sweet, buttery flavor that’s terrific in this sweet-savory salad.

5. Warm Shrimp Salad with Kamut, Red Chile and Tarragon

This healthy, warm salad makes for a perfect lunch.

6. Baked Kamut with Chorizo and Clams

Saffron-infused wine gives this incredible dish terrific depth of flavor.

7. Amaranth Pudding with Coconut and Raisins

This slightly sweet amaranth pudding makes a great, naturally gluten-free breakfast or dessert.

8. Maple-Amaranth Granola

Try maple-amaranth granola with yogurt or milk.

9. Creamy Amaranth “Polenta”

This easy, polenta-style amaranth dish is naturally gluten-free and ready in under 45 minutes.

