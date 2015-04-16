3 New French Vermouths That Deserve to Be Drunk Straight

For the most part, vermouth is the territory of the Italians who invented it and the modern Americans who reinvented it—with one French exception: the ever-present Dolin. But as of this week, there are three great new French additions to the ever-growing market of craft vermouths. La Quintinye Vermouth Royal just released their Rouge, Blanc and Extra Dry vermouths stateside. And they all deserve a spot on your bar. Made without any added sugar and fortified with single-estate Cognac, the vermouths straddle the line between classic cocktail ingredient and stand-alone aperitif.

The Blanc is floral, lightly sweet and a touch bitter—perfect for Vesper-style Martinis, which require a fruitier, full-bodied vermouth. The Extra Dry, on the other hand, is ridiculously herbaceous with nasal-clearing eucalyptus flavors and an almost savory finish. It’s a terrific pre-dinner drink on its own, but it would also be great paired with a new American-style gin packed with botanicals or even a grassy tequila. The Rouge is a fresh take on an old standby. While many of the newer craft red or sweet vermouths tend toward baking spices, this one almost comes off like a port. It’s heady with dried fruit flavors and honeyed sweetness. Great for after-dinner sipping, it would also make for a crazy-rich Manhattan.

All three bottles retail for $23 for 750 milliliters or $15 for 375 milliliters.

