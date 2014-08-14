3 Must-Chase Los Angeles Food Trucks

In F&W's survey of America's Favorite Food Cities, you rained votes on Los Angeles for its thriving food-truck scene. With over 3 million of them on the road, food trucks are a welcome culinary presence across America. Here are three great ones to try in L.A.

Kogi. For Roy Choi's Korean-Mexican tacos, like short rib with chile-soy sauce slaw.

Guerrilla Tacos. The seasonal menu usually lists a breakfast taco with Neuske's bacon.

Ricky's Fish Tacos. Ricky Piña uses a family recipe for his Baja-style tacos.

