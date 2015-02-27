3 Lessons from Mindy Segal's Cookie Love

In her new book, Mindy Segal offers extraordinary tips on how to perfect one of her favorite things to bake: cookies.

Ben Mims
February 27, 2015

In her new book, Mindy Segal offers extraordinary tips on how to perfect one of her favorite things to bake: cookies.

Lesson One
For crisp edges, don’t bake chocolate chip cookies on parchment paper; bake them directly on cookie sheets greased  with cooking spray.

Lesson Two
When whipped, older egg whites hold their shape better than fresher ones. Let separated whites sit at room temperature for  a couple of hours to “age” them. 

Lesson Three
Use small plastic squirt bottles to adorn cookies with caramel or butterscotch and fill thumbprints with warm fudge.

Recipe:
Honey-Walnut Bars

Related: Dessert Bars
Honey Recipes
Amazing Cookies

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up