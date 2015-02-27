3 Lessons from Mindy Segal's Cookie Love

In her new book, Mindy Segal offers extraordinary tips on how to perfect one of her favorite things to bake: cookies.

Lesson One

For crisp edges, don’t bake chocolate chip cookies on parchment paper; bake them directly on cookie sheets greased with cooking spray.

Lesson Two

When whipped, older egg whites hold their shape better than fresher ones. Let separated whites sit at room temperature for a couple of hours to “age” them.

Lesson Three

Use small plastic squirt bottles to adorn cookies with caramel or butterscotch and fill thumbprints with warm fudge.

Recipe:

Honey-Walnut Bars

