3 Incredible Pisco Cocktails (Sour and Punch Not Included)

We’re calling it. The next big spirit you’ll be seeing on cocktail menus is pisco. (Find out everything you need to know about it in our essential pisco primer). While it’s primarily been used in two cocktails throughout its history (the Pisco Sour and Pisco Punch), the white, grape-based spirit is much more versatile than you would ever think. Here, three fantastic out-of-the-box pisco cocktail recipes from Pisco Latin Lounge in San Francisco.

Macchu-Basil Gimlet

This slightly savory, sweet-tart cocktail is best with a floral pisco made primarily with aromatic grapes (Italia, Muscatel, Torontel or Albilla) like Macchu Pisco’s La Diablada.

1 1/2 ounces pisco

1/2 ounce simple syrup

3/4 ounce lime juice

3-5 basil leaves

Muddle everything together in a shaker. Shake with ice and double-strain into a coupe.

Volador

A perfect spring cocktail, this simple, herbaceous drink is best when made with a pure Quebranta-based pisco.

2 ounces pisco

3/4 ounce lime juice

3/4 ounce simple syrup

1 thin slice of ginger

Couple of sprigs of cilantro

Muddle the cilantro and ginger in a shaker. Add the remaining ingredients. Shake with ice and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with cilantro.

Cuzco Mule

Use a Quebranta pisco in this take on a Moscow Mule (vodka, lime juice and ginger beer).

2 ounces pisco

1/2 ounce lime juice

Ginger beer

3 dashes of aromatic bitters

Stir the pisco with the lime juice in a highball glass. Fill with ice and top off with ginger beer. Stir and garnish with bitters and a lime wedge.

