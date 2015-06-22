3 Foods You Should Be Shaking Up

Many chefs admit an addiction to high-tech gadgets, but sometimes a simple shake is all it takes. Here, 3 foods to get you started.

EGGS
Shake a hard-boiled egg in a small  glass half filled with water. The shell  will come right off.  —Adam Evans, The Optimist, Atlanta

GARLIC
Shake cloves vigorously between two same-size  bowls to easily peel off the skins. —Tim Maslow, Strip T’s & Ribelle, Boston area

BREADING
To coat meat, shake with breadcrumbs in a resealable plastic bag. “Shake ’N Bake got it right.” —Nicholas Elmi, Laurel, Philadelphia

