3 Foods You Should Be Shaking Up

Many chefs admit an addiction to high-tech gadgets, but sometimes a simple shake is all it takes. Here, 3 foods to get you started.

EGGS

Shake a hard-boiled egg in a small glass half filled with water. The shell will come right off. —Adam Evans, The Optimist, Atlanta

GARLIC

Shake cloves vigorously between two same-size bowls to easily peel off the skins. —Tim Maslow, Strip T’s & Ribelle, Boston area

BREADING

To coat meat, shake with breadcrumbs in a resealable plastic bag. “Shake ’N Bake got it right.” —Nicholas Elmi, Laurel, Philadelphia

Related:

A Master Demonstrates the Right Way to Shake a Cocktail

The Easiest Way to Make Whipped Cream in a Jar

4 Easy Umami Upgrades