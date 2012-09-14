3 Far-Flung Escapes in Southeast Asia

© Song Saa Private Island

Here, three destinations for a spectacular fall or winter vacation.

The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort, Thailand

Thailand’s most famous island, Phuket, is gorgeous but a bit overdeveloped. This secluded 67-villa resort is just a 25-minute boat ride away. From $470 per night; nakaislandphuket.com.

Vedana Lagoon, Vietnam

On a remote lagoon between Hue and Hoi An in the central part of the country, this luxurious eco-resort is all about the spa, with many of the herbs for treatments sourced from its on-site garden. From $340 per night; vedanalagoon.com.

Song Saa Private Island, Cambodia (photo)

After being captivated by the beauty of Cambodia, an Australian couple created this incredible private-island resort. From $1,336 per night, meals included; songsaa.com.

Related: New Ingredients for a Southeast Asian Pantry