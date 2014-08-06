3 Fantastic Rosés Under $20

Sommelier Theresa Paopao of Boston’s Ribelle is rosé-obsessed: She has 15 on her list. Here, she recommends three, from light to bold.

Pink That Thinks It's White

2013 Ameztoi Rubentis Txakolina ($19): “This superdry, supercrisp, spritzy rosé comes from the Basque region of Spain. Perfect for drinking on the front stoop.”

Pink That Knows It's Pink

2013 Château de Roquefort Corail ($19): “Classic, medium-bodied Provençal rosés like this one have pretty minerality and red fruit.”

Pink That Wants to be Red

NV La Kiuva Rosé de Vallée ($16): “Intensely pink and slightly tannic, northern Italian rosatos made from Nebbiolo grapes are great with heartier foods.”

