3 Exquisite Roasted Dips

Roasting tomatoes, squash and tomatillos before puréeing them brings deep flavor to these 3 excellent dips.

1. Fiery Thai Tomato Romesco

Toast 1/4 cup slivered almonds in a pie plate at 475° for 4 minutes, until golden. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss 1 pound halved cherry tomatoes and 3 crushed garlic cloves with 1/4 cup of olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Roast for 10 minutes. Reduce the temperature to 325° and roast for 30 minutes longer, until very tender. Scrape the tomatoes and almonds into a food processor. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir 1/2 cup torn country bread with 2 tablespoons lime juice and let stand for 10 minutes; add to the food processor along with 5 small chopped Thai chiles, 2 tablespoons olive oil and 1/4 cup of water. Pulse until slightly chunky and season with salt and pepper. Serve with crudités.

2. Curried Kabocha Squash Dip

On a large baking sheet, toss 6 cups 1-inch peeled kabocha squash cubes with 2 tablespoons olive oil and 2 teaspoons hot curry powder; season with salt and pepper. Roast at 450° for 20 minutes, stirring, until tender. Let cool. Scrape the squash into a bowl. Fold in 1 minced jalapeño, 2 tablespoons each of chopped red onion, lime juice and olive oil and 1/3 cup chopped cilantro; season with salt and pepper. Serve with tortilla chips.

3. Pumpkin Seed and Tomatillo Dip

On a baking sheet, toss 1 pound halved tomatillos and 7 crushed garlic cloves with 2 tablespoons olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Roast at 450° for 15 minutes, stirring, until tender. Add 2 dried guajillo chiles cut into 1-inch pieces and roast for 3 minutes longer. Scrape the mixture into a food processor and pulse until smooth. Transfer the dip to a bowl. Stir in 1 cup chopped salted roasted pumpkin seeds, 1/8 teaspoon sugar and 3 tablespoons olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with chips and roasted vegetables.

