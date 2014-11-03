3 Easy Thanksgiving Hors d'Oeuvres to Make (Plus 3 to Buy)

From smoky eggplant dip to store-bought pistachio dukkah, F&W editor in chief Dana Cowin shares six fantastic Thanksgiving hors d'oeuvres.

When we were deep into the planning of this issue, I realized that we were light on hors d’oeuvres to serve at Thanksgiving. There’s a reason: With so much food to prepare, it’s saner to opt for a few store-bought starters. (That’s my strategy! See a few of my picks below.) But for the super-organized cooks among us, the ones who prepare in advance so that there’s a manageable amount of last-minute work, I couldn’t resist filling in with these smart, delicious make-ahead dips from stellar chef Serge Madikians of Serevan Restaurant in Amenia, New York.

Hors d'Oeuvres to Buy:

Piedmont Reserve cheese from Everona Dairy

Za'taar lavash from Hot Bread Kitchen

Pistachio dukkah from Gary & Kit's Napa Valley

Hors d'Oeuvres to Make:

Charred Eggplant Dip

Green Olive, Walnut and Pomegranate Dip

Butternut Squash and Tangelo Dip with Sage

