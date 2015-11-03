3 Easy Fall Scotch Cocktails

Easy: Rob Roy (pictured above)

You've heard of the Manhattan, but what about the Rob Roy? Scotch's answer to the Manhattan, this classic simply pairs Scotch and sweet vermouth for a smooth, compelling cocktail that showcases the whisky. Use a high-quality sweet vermouth for Manhattans, like Carpano Antica.

Instructions: In a mixing glass with ice, combine 2 ounces of Scotch and 1 ounce of Carpano Antica sweet vermouth. Add one dash of Angostura. Stir until well-chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with three brandied cherries.

Intermediate: Scottish Orchard

© Carey Jones

Bright, sparkling hard cider is a great partner to dark, complex Scotch and despite being a stiff drink, the Scottish Orchard will disappear so fast, you'll immediately want another. (Proceed at your own risk.)

Instructions: In a mixing glass with ice, combine 2 ounces of blended Scotch, ¼ ounce of honey syrup (honey cut with an equal part of hot water, so it dissolves) and 2 dashes of Angostura bitters. Stir that all up until nice and cold, then strain into a cocktail glass. Top with two ounces of hard cider, and garnish with a lemon peel and a cherry.

Advanced: Thunderbird

© Carey Jones

We love spicy and smoky flavors together. Usually, we appreciate that combination in the context of smoky agave spirit mezcal—but why not Scotch? Here, a little jalapeño and lemon brighten Scotch into a very drinkable sour that leaves a real tingle on your tongue.

Instructions: In the bottom of a cocktail shaker, muddle 3 thin slices of jalapeño pepper—seeds included (a little less if you're new to the spicy drink game). Add 2 ounces of Scotch, 3/4 ounce agave syrup (that's just agave diluted with an equal part of hot water, so it dissolves) and 3/4 ounce of freshly squeezed lemon juice. Shake well with ice, and then double strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice. Garnish with a jalapeño slice and a lemon wheel.