3 of the Country's Best Chefs Are Bringing Their Talents to South Carolina

If you live within driving distance of Greenville, South Carolina, next month's Euphoria Festival is your chance to taste food from three of the country's absolute best chefs. The Coast to Coast Dinner, slated for Saturday, September 19 at Hotel Domestique, will bring together Michelin star-holders Curtis Duffy (Grace, Chicago), Sean Gray (Momofuku Ko, New York City) and David Kinch (Manresa, Los Gatos, California). On the agenda are killer dishes from the chefs' restaurants, like Momofuku Ko's charred Spanish mackerel with kimchi and black sesame. Why are these heavy-hitters gathering in Greenville? Mutual admiration might have something to do with it: "Any time you can be in the kitchen with talent you admire, you take it,” says Duffy. There's also a good cause in the mix: The three chefs will serve as sous chefs for the finalists of the first-ever Kids in the Kitchen: Healthy Lunchtime Throwdown competition, modeled after Michelle Obama’s Healthy Lunchtime Challenge and Kids’ State Dinner. Tickets are $350 and still available through Euphoria’s website.

