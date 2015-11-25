3 Comics that Illustrate the Taste of Pinot Noir

1990 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Tâche

© Maryse Chevriere

No conversation about Pinot Noir royalty is complete without mentioning three little letters that set wine geeks' hearts aflutter: DRC. The Holy Grail of Burgundy Pinot Noir, Domaine de la Romanée-Conti has two Grand Cru monopoles in the commune of Vosne-Romanée, one of which is La Tâche. These pricey Pinots are known for their balance of elegance and richness.

2005 Louis Jadot Charmes-Chambertin

© Maryse Chevriere

Chances are, if you drink Pinot Noir, a bottle from Louis Jadot has come across your table at least once. One of Burgundy's largest and most well-known négociant houses, this label makes an incredible range of wines from throughout the iconic French region, from easy, entry-level village wine to very high-end Grand Cru bottlings.

2013 Wenzlau Vineyard Estate Perch Pinot Noir (pictured)

Located in the southern California appellation of Santa Rita Hills near Santa Barbara, this small, family-owned estate is known for its high-quality, biodynamically-farmed Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs. Fun fact: The winemaker behind this tasty juice is Justin Willett, who is also the guy behind the Tyler wines, a respected label in the "new California" wine scene.