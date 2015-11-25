3 Comics that Illustrate the Taste of Pinot Noir

Sommelier Maryse Chevriere has a not-so-secret identity. When she isn't pouring at San Francisco's Petit Crenn, she's reigning on Instagram as @freshcutgardenhose, the world's foremost visual interpreter of wine tasting notes. F&W asked her to doodle the flavors of three of the world's most delicious Pinot Noirs. Here's what she drew.
1990 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Tâche
No conversation about Pinot Noir royalty is complete without mentioning three little letters that set wine geeks' hearts aflutter: DRC. The Holy Grail of Burgundy Pinot Noir, Domaine de la Romanée-Conti has two Grand Cru monopoles in the commune of Vosne-Romanée, one of which is La Tâche. These pricey Pinots are known for their balance of elegance and richness.
2005 Louis Jadot Charmes-Chambertin
Chances are, if you drink Pinot Noir, a bottle from Louis Jadot has come across your table at least once. One of Burgundy's largest and most well-known négociant houses, this label makes an incredible range of wines from throughout the iconic French region, from easy, entry-level village wine to very high-end Grand Cru bottlings.
2013 Wenzlau Vineyard Estate Perch Pinot Noir (pictured)
Located in the southern California appellation of Santa Rita Hills near Santa Barbara, this small, family-owned estate is known for its high-quality, biodynamically-farmed Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs. Fun fact: The winemaker behind this tasty juice is Justin Willett, who is also the guy behind the Tyler wines, a respected label in the "new California" wine scene.