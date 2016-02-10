3 Chef Tricks to Upgrade Healthy Dishes

SALSA VERDE

“I make a big batch with tomatillos, cilantro and avocado for creaminess. I leave it in my fridge so I can use it to top seafood, grains, eggs and other dishes that need some tang.” Amalia Scatena, Cannon Green, Charleston, SC.

LOWER-FAT VINAIGRETTE

“I blend a little bit of xanthan gum (1/2 teaspoon per quart of dressing) and water (1 3/4 cups) with high-quality oil and vinegar.” Matthew Accarrino, SPQR, San Francisco.

SAVORY OATMEAL

“You can add just about anything to oatmeal and eat it any time of day. Instead of brown sugar and milk, I like to add tomato sauce and Parmesan or cook the oatmeal in dashi and add miso paste.” Sang Yoon, Lukshon, L.A.