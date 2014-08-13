3 Cheap Wines to Pair with Salads

Here, we reveal wines we love costing less than $17. Occasionally, other experts weigh in.

Salad again for dinner? We don’t blame you. Who wants to cook at the peak of summer? Here are three wines to try that will be as refreshing as your meal.

White Vinho Verde.

It’s actually hard to find bottles of these Portuguese wines for more than $15. While the translation of the name, “green wine,” refers to the fact that you’re supposed to drink them young, I see it as a dead giveaway that these wines—the whites in particular—are stellar with salads. Spritzy and refreshing, they’re like not-sweet-at-all-Sprite for grown-ups, with citrusy flavors that work with the tangiest of vinaigrettes. Try the $7 2013 Fâmega.

Grüner Veltliner.

This (usually) Austrian white is another wine with “green” in its name. Unlike Vinho Verde, which is a type of wine, Grüner Veltliner is the name of the grape variety. The styles of GV can range from snap pea–like and mineral to unctuous and tropical. The cheaper versions tend toward the former, making them great for pairing with green vegetable salads. The 2013 Schloss Gobelsburg Gobelsburger is a steal at $15.

Rosé

I mean, really, what can’t pink wines do? Lighter rosés, like the 2013 Domaine Sainte Lucie MiP are great with raw vegetable salads that may or may not have fish (think Niçoise). Meanwhile, those richer fuchsia-colored wines, like the 2013 La Kiuva Rosé de Vallée, can hang with mushrooms, roasted vegetables or even cold steak.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016). She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

Related: 27 Green Salad Recipes

Train Yourself to Pair Wine and Food

A Chardonnay for Relaxing on the Couch