The 3 Best Ways to Get Your Wine Home Safe and Sound

Whether you need something heavily armored or easy to put in a suitcase, these wine protectors will make sure you never again worry about how you’re going to get those limited release bottles back from your latest trip to France’s Rhone Valley or California’s Sonoma coast.

Padded Sleeve: Slim WineSkin bags are better than DIY bubble wrap and duct tape, and they come in fun colors. $10 for 3; wineskin.net.

Rolling Case: The six-bottle WineCruzer is virtually indestructible and comes with a lifetime guarantee. $363; winecruzer.com.

Wine Luggage: The size of a big suitcase, the Vin Garde Valise can hold up to a dozen bottles—but if you buy fewer than that, you’ll also have room for clothes. $200; vingardevalise.com.

