29 Insanely Decadent Desserts You Should Probably Only Make Once Every 4 Years

Celebrate Leap Day with super-rich desserts.

F&W Editors
February 29, 2016

Leap Day only happens once every four years, so use it as an opportunity to make something so crazy-indulgent that you’ll be totally satisfied until the next Leap Day rolls around. Here, our best, butteriest, chocolatiest, most frosting-packed dessert recipes to make on Leap Day.

1. Chocolate Blackout Cake 
Pastry star Gale Gand layers her phenomenal, high-rising cake with an intensely chocolaty custard and coats it with cake crumbs.

2. Once-A-Year Cheesecake Ice Cream 
With cream cheese, sour cream and heavy cream, this is perhaps the most decadent ice cream you can make.

3. Salted Caramel Pie 
Yup, that whole upper layer is whipped cream.

4. Butterscotch Sticky Buns 
Described by its creator as "over-the-top, sticky, gooey goodness."

5. Peanut Butter Pound Cake S'mores 
No explanation needed.

6. Chocolate-Peanut Butter Brownie Banana Splits 
Caramelize your bananas for better splits.

7. Chocolate-Caramel Sandwich Cookies 
These are ACTUALLY better than Oreos.

8. Hazelnut, Nutella and Caramel Ice Cream Sandwiches
Bonus: Alain Ducasse invented these things.

9. Hazelnut-and-Chocolate Meringue Cake 
The pastry chef who created this gorgeous thing calls it "the beast."

10. Miracle Peanut Butter Crunch 
When the Test Kitchen was working on this recipe, F&W staff gained many pounds.

11. Caramel-Croissant Pudding 
Think bread pudding—only so much more luxurious.

12. Chocolate Truffle Layer Cake 
This super-fudgy cake is layered with dark chocolate and white chocolate ganache.

13. Chocolate-Glazed Boston Cream Whoopie Pies 
Go ahead, give these pies a double-hit of chocolate glaze.

14. Chocolate-Cookie Crunch Trifle 
Any cookie will do in this messy, gooey dessert.

15. Banoffee Pie 
Banana plus toffee equals banoffee!

16. Caramel Cream Pie with Crispy Rice Topping 
Humble ingredients like puffed rice cereal and graham crackers are the core of this surprisingly luxe dessert.

17. Chocolate Cream Squares 
This super-rich dessert contains chocolate whipped cream between layers of bittersweet chocolate cake topped with a fudgy chocolate glaze.

18. Chocolate Pots 
Chef Jamie Oliver likes to serve this silky dessert in espresso cups. But it’s Leap Day, so go crazy and opt for a full-sized coffee cup instead.

19. Jumbo Brownies 
If you love chocolate, butter and walnuts, you’ll love these magnificent brownies.

20. Krispy Kreme Bread Pudding with Espresso Whipped Cream 
Doughnut bread pudding? It doesn’t get better.

21. Brownie Cake Sundaes with Pecan-Ice Cream Balls 
Instead of making his brownies in one big pan, Atlanta chef Ford Fry bakes them in muffin cups, so each one has the perfect ratio of crusty outside to moist, fudgy interior.

22. Double Dark Chocolate Cupcakes with Peanut Butter Filling 
These tender chocolate cupcakes have a gooey, creamy, salty peanut butter filling.

23. Chocolate-Peanut Butter Swiss Rolls 
Fudgy cake, fluffy peanut butter filling and a chocolate ganache coating combine to form the perfect sweet indulgence from pastry.

24. Seven-Layer Dobos Torte 
When chef Jonathon Sawyer first added this dessert to the menu at Greenhouse Tavern, the old ladies of Cleveland rejoiced.

25. Giant Black-and-White Layer Cake 
This is a giant, crowd-pleasing cake.

26. Sacher Torte 
An Austrian classic that anyone will love.

27. Icebox Chocolate Cheesecake 
Here’s a great recipe for a cheater’s cheesecake.

28. Chocolate-Buttermilk Snack Cakes 
In her update of the classic chocolate Hostess cupcake, Chicago pastry chef Mindy Segal uses mascarpone in the rich and creamy filling.

29. Puff Au Chocolat 
This dessert gets a double-dose of chocolate from both dark- and milk-chocolate ganache.

