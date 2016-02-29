29 Insanely Decadent Desserts You Should Probably Only Make Once Every 4 Years

Leap Day only happens once every four years, so use it as an opportunity to make something so crazy-indulgent that you’ll be totally satisfied until the next Leap Day rolls around. Here, our best, butteriest, chocolatiest, most frosting-packed dessert recipes to make on Leap Day.

1. Chocolate Blackout Cake

Pastry star Gale Gand layers her phenomenal, high-rising cake with an intensely chocolaty custard and coats it with cake crumbs.

2. Once-A-Year Cheesecake Ice Cream

With cream cheese, sour cream and heavy cream, this is perhaps the most decadent ice cream you can make.

3. Salted Caramel Pie

Yup, that whole upper layer is whipped cream.

4. Butterscotch Sticky Buns

Described by its creator as "over-the-top, sticky, gooey goodness."

5. Peanut Butter Pound Cake S'mores

No explanation needed.

6. Chocolate-Peanut Butter Brownie Banana Splits

Caramelize your bananas for better splits.

7. Chocolate-Caramel Sandwich Cookies

These are ACTUALLY better than Oreos.

8. Hazelnut, Nutella and Caramel Ice Cream Sandwiches

Bonus: Alain Ducasse invented these things.

9. Hazelnut-and-Chocolate Meringue Cake

The pastry chef who created this gorgeous thing calls it "the beast."

10. Miracle Peanut Butter Crunch

When the Test Kitchen was working on this recipe, F&W staff gained many pounds.

© Tara Fisher

11. Caramel-Croissant Pudding

Think bread pudding—only so much more luxurious.

12. Chocolate Truffle Layer Cake

This super-fudgy cake is layered with dark chocolate and white chocolate ganache.

13. Chocolate-Glazed Boston Cream Whoopie Pies

Go ahead, give these pies a double-hit of chocolate glaze.

14. Chocolate-Cookie Crunch Trifle

Any cookie will do in this messy, gooey dessert.

15. Banoffee Pie

Banana plus toffee equals banoffee!

16. Caramel Cream Pie with Crispy Rice Topping

Humble ingredients like puffed rice cereal and graham crackers are the core of this surprisingly luxe dessert.

17. Chocolate Cream Squares

This super-rich dessert contains chocolate whipped cream between layers of bittersweet chocolate cake topped with a fudgy chocolate glaze.

18. Chocolate Pots

Chef Jamie Oliver likes to serve this silky dessert in espresso cups. But it’s Leap Day, so go crazy and opt for a full-sized coffee cup instead.

19. Jumbo Brownies

If you love chocolate, butter and walnuts, you’ll love these magnificent brownies.

20. Krispy Kreme Bread Pudding with Espresso Whipped Cream

Doughnut bread pudding? It doesn’t get better.

21. Brownie Cake Sundaes with Pecan-Ice Cream Balls

Instead of making his brownies in one big pan, Atlanta chef Ford Fry bakes them in muffin cups, so each one has the perfect ratio of crusty outside to moist, fudgy interior.

22. Double Dark Chocolate Cupcakes with Peanut Butter Filling

These tender chocolate cupcakes have a gooey, creamy, salty peanut butter filling.

23. Chocolate-Peanut Butter Swiss Rolls

Fudgy cake, fluffy peanut butter filling and a chocolate ganache coating combine to form the perfect sweet indulgence from pastry.

24. Seven-Layer Dobos Torte

When chef Jonathon Sawyer first added this dessert to the menu at Greenhouse Tavern, the old ladies of Cleveland rejoiced.

25. Giant Black-and-White Layer Cake

This is a giant, crowd-pleasing cake.

26. Sacher Torte

An Austrian classic that anyone will love.

27. Icebox Chocolate Cheesecake

Here’s a great recipe for a cheater’s cheesecake.

28. Chocolate-Buttermilk Snack Cakes

In her update of the classic chocolate Hostess cupcake, Chicago pastry chef Mindy Segal uses mascarpone in the rich and creamy filling.

© David Malosh

29. Puff Au Chocolat

This dessert gets a double-dose of chocolate from both dark- and milk-chocolate ganache.