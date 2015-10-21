25 Ways to Have the Best Food Year of Your Life

With today's relaunch of foodandwine.com, we're doubling down on the brand's mission to bring you the inspiration, tools and tips for your best food life. That means something different to each one of us, which is why our first new series kicks off with 25 diverse ways to maximize your own food year through travel, wine, cooking, tech, style, events and experiences, like enrolling in wine boot camp and adopting bees to score some honey! Use #BESTFOODYEAR on Twitter and Instagram to tell us about the ones you want to try. We'll continue to share more tips with the hashtag throughout the year and want to hear about how you celebrate food every day, too.

